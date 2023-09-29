Coastal GasLink pipeline project 98 per cent complete
TC Energy Corp. says its Coastal GasLink pipeline project is 98 per cent complete.
Coastal GasLink is a 670-kilometre pipeline spanning northern British Columbia that will carry natural gas across the province to the LNG Canada processing and export facility in Kitimat, B.C.
TC Energy says the pipeline will be mechanically complete before the end of the year.
Earlier this year, the company raised the estimated project price tag for Coastal GasLink to $14.5 billion, up significantly from a previous estimate of $11.2 billion and more than double the initial cost estimate of $6.2 billion.
Over the course of the project, the pipeline's construction has also attracted opposition and protests from environmentalists and Indigenous leaders.
While many Indigenous groups along the project's pathway support the pipeline, the hereditary Wet'suwet'en chiefs, whose territory the pipeline crosses, do not.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.
-
Campers east of Ottawa face a rate hike of up to 57 per cent for next seasonThe new owners of a campground in Alfred, Ont. have shocked members, who have been told next season's rate would increase as much as 57 per cent. The proposed rate increase has left some unhappy campers, with little time to choose whether to stay or go.
-
Ontario government promises affordable housing if new legislation approvedThe Ontario government introduced the Affordable Homes and Good Jobs Act on Thursday, which, if passed, would make it cheaper and easier to build affordable homes.
-
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in EtobicokeToronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Etobicoke.
-
Discovery Ridge temporarily designated as 'wildlife affected' area due to bear activityCalgary’s Discovery Ridge has been temporarily designated as a “wildlife affected” area due to bear activity.
-
Legal challenge to Vancouver's agreement to provide services to Squamish development rejectedThe B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a neighbourhood association's attempt to stop the City of Vancouver from providing services to the massive Senakw development currently under construction at the south end of the Burrard Bridge.
-
Blue Jays on verge of clinching playoff berth after 11-4 victory over RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre.
-
Group hopes (yellow) sticker shock will lead to safer roadsThe group behind the tiny yellow stickers that are being spotted at intersections all over Vancouver hopes they will lead to safer roads.
-
Deceased doctor remembered as having 'positive impact' in emergency room, courtroomAccording to police, Dr. Tracy Pickett, 55, was reported missing on Wednesday, prompting a large search at Pacific Spirit Regional Park. Her remains were discovered Thursday evening.
-
Matthew Knies scores short-handed goal as Maple Leafs edge Canadiens 2-1Rookie Matthew Knies scored a short-handed game-winning goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in NHL pre-season action Friday night.