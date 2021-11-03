Coats for Kids distribution at Community Support Centre

The Community Support Centre of Essex County (CSC) has coats ready for kids and teens in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

The CSC will be distributing coats for residents starting Monday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Nov. 19 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no appointment necessary, anyone in need of a coat can drop in to the CSC during distribution hours to select the coats.

A mask is required while inside the building.