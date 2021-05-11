Cobalt resident, 23, charged with sexual assault

A 23-year-old Cobalt resident has been charged with sexual assault, Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming said Tuesday.

The OPP began the investigation May 7, police said in a news release.

"The alleged incident occurred in May 2021 involving an incident in the Town of Cobalt," the release said.

The suspect is charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.

"Victims of sexual assault are not alone," the release said.

"If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website for assistance."

A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.