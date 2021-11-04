Cobalt resident charged after raid uncovers drugs, cash

A 40-year-old Cobalt resident has been charged with trafficking and drug possession after Ontario Provincial Police raided a residence on Nickle Street on Wednesday.

"Once inside the residence, the officers located drug paraphernalia, and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, Xanax and a quantity of cash," police said in a news release Wednesday.

The drugs have a street value of more than $38,000.

The suspect is charged with two counts of drug trafficking, one count of drug possession, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to abide by a probation order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.