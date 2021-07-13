Cobalt resident charged in sex offences against a minor more than a decade ago

A 33-year-old northern Ontario resident has been arrested and charged with sex offences against a young person under the age of 16.

Provincial police said the alleged sexual assaults took place between 2008 and 2009 in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

The accused was arrested on July 7 following a joint investigation by officers from North Bay and Temiskaming and faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

"The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning. "The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim."

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Support for victims of sexual abuse is available across Ontario with free counselling. Find support near you here.