Cobden residents in over their head as fight grows against rising water rates

The list of signatures on a petition to lower water and wastewater rates in Cobden, Ont. is growing.

Currently, Cobden residents pay some of the highest water and wastewater bills in the province, following renovations to the Ottawa Valley town's wastewater treatment plant. Those rates are expected to climb to $4,000 annually by 2029.

Wendy Stone runs a clothing store in Cobden and says her water bill is far too high for the water she uses.

"It's about $486 every quarter, which is significant. So that's two grand a year," Stone tells CTV News Ottawa.

"We use very little," Stone explains. "We steam a few clothes, we have a bathroom that you need. But we also have some customers use it here and there. But I mean, it's nothing compared to a household."

Whitewater Region Mayor Neil Nicholson says there was a gap in budgeting for the expected cost of renovations and the final price tag.

"The gap between what the province and the federal government were able to sponsor us or grant us for this project, yes, that has to be covered by the residents connected to the system," Nicholson says.

Currently, Cobden residents pay $2,771.10 per year for water and wastewater bills. Compared to other flat rate municipalities in Renfrew County, that's almost double what Pembroke pays, which is $1,416.35.

Residents in Petawawa pay a flat rate of $889.53 for water and sewer.

Nicholson says the township will be submitting applications to the provincial and federal governments to request more money to pay down the outstanding renovation costs.

"Any dollars that we can get from the province or the federal government will reduce that and then it will enable us to lower those rates."

Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon says if needed, he would help lobby or present the township's case to upper levels of government.

"I think it concerns the community because you want to have people move to our community and so those are the kinds of stories that give people thought about moving either their business or themselves," Emon says.

Livio Di Matteo is an economics professor at Lakehead University and specializes in municipal finance. He says the rates paid by residents in Cobden are more than double the provincial average.

"If you look at Ontario municipalities on average, they're paying probably about $1,200 a year, $1,300 a year on average for wastewater."

He says laying such a burden on taxpayers calls into question the affordability of rural Ontario and threatens the stability of small towns such as Cobden.

"If these communities are to survive, they will either need to develop some kind of economic growth strategy and expand their tax base, or they're going to have to basically ask the federal and provincial governments to somehow assist them."

"Affordability is one of our main concerns at council," Nicholson adds.

"Water and wastewater is one area that rural Ontario is going to be faced with on affordability."