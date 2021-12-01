Coca-Cola Stage at the Calgary Stampede will be torn down next week

The Calgary Stampede is preparing to bid farewell to an iconic part of park's history.

The Coca-Cola Stage is tentatively coming down next week as work to extend 17th Avenue and redevelop the Victoria Park CTrain station continues.

The Coca-Cola Stage as we know it today has been around since 1993, hosting free outdoor concerts to Stampede-goers for almost three decades.

"Over the past 28 years, hundreds of artists have played the stage, ranging from local artists, all the way to some of music’s biggest names," said Christine Thompson, communications advisor for the Calgary Stampede.

The outdoor music venue will be removed either Dec. 8 or 9, Thompson said.

It will be rebuilt eventually, but Thompson said they aren't sure if it will be constructed in the same place, what size it will be, or when it will be completed.

"We are currently in the planning phase for the future Coca-Cola Stage, in terms of what it will look like and where it will go," Thompson said in an email.

"2022 will likely see a temporary location for the stage, but we look forward to bringing the iconic shows and experience back to guests in time for Stampede 2022," Thompson added.

There is one thing that will for sure be the same; Thompson said the name of the venue will be unchanged.

"We are extremely proud of our longstanding relationship with Coca-Cola," she said.

The 2022 Calgary Stampede is scheduled for July 8 to 17.