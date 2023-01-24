Cocagne man arrested, guns seized after shooting incident, standoff: N.B. RCMP

A 57-year-old Cocagne, N.B., man has been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting and standoff in the community last week.

Richibucto RCMP responded to a firearm complaint at a home on Cocagne Cross Road around 4 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Once on scene, police say officers learned that a person who tried to leave the property in their vehicle had been shot at from the residence, and the bullet struck the vehicle. No one was injured from the shot.

Police say officers set up a perimeter as a safety precaution. The force says a man remained in the home and did not want to cooperate with police.

Members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team and the RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team assisted at the scene.

Around 10:45 a.m., police say negotiators were able to convince the man to exit the home. He was then arrested without incident.

He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on May 12.

Police did not provide any details on charges.

The next day, New Brunswick RCMP executed a search warrant at the residence. They say officers seized several unauthorized firearms that were unsafely stored, as well as ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing.