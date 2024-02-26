Cocaine and ammunition seized during traffic stop in Kentville: N.S. RCMP
A targeted traffic stop in North Kentville, N.S., led to the arrest of four people, who now face drug charges.
The RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, along with members of the Kings District RCMP and the Kentville Police Service, conducted the traffic stop along a section of Scott Drive on Feb. 15.
Police say all four occupants of the vehicle were arrested without incident and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of cocaine, scales, cash, ammunition and cell phones.
The four men, 27-year-old Michael Quirk of Kentville, 24-year-old James Harris of New Minas, 35-year-old Jonathan Crouse of Wolfville, and 30-year-old Anthony Keddy of Kentville, are facing charges of:
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of property obtained by crime
Quirk has also been charged with failing to comply with a release order.
Crouse and Keddy have since been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on April 9.
Quirk and Harris were held in custody and appeared in Kentville provincial court on Feb. 16 and were released on conditions and will back in court on April 9.
