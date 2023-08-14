Cocaine and fentanyl seized in Leamington drug bust

Three people are facing charges after police seized cocaine and fentanyl in Leamington.

On Aug. 9, members of the Leamington OPP Detachment with Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant in an apartment on Lutsch Avenue.

During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, electronics, and currency totaling over $4,480. Three people were taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 58 year-old Leamington man has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs

A 33-year-old Leamington woman has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin)

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (Two Counts)

A 42-year-old Leamington woman has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing, if you have information on this or any other crimes, OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.