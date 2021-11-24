Cocaine and opioids seized as police charge Amherstburg man with drug trafficking

A 42-year-old Amherstburg man is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in Amherstburg earlier this month.

During the investigation, police identified a suspect and residence.

A search warrant was applied for and granted for the home in the 300 block of Victoria Street.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the suspect was located and arrested without incident in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South.

Police then executed the search warrant at the residence. The officers say they located and seized a quantity of various illicit drugs and a quantity of currency.

Kevin Filiault, 42, from Amherstburg, is charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The involved drugs seized included, 1.8g of fentanyl, 3.7g of cocaine, 4.2g of psilocybin, 3.2g of crack cocaine, 24 5mg oxycodone pills, 3 20mg oxycodone pills, 9 30mg amphetamine (Adderall) pills, 2 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) tabs, and 8.2g of crystal methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.