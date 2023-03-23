Cocaine, cash, cars seized during Edmonton drug bust
A five-month investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams has resulted in the seizure of drugs, $11,000 and four vehicles.
ALERT announced the bust Thursday. The investigation started last October and included the search of four homes and four vehicles "linked to the drug trafficking operation."
“Officers were able to identify several suspects, and seized several pieces of equipment which were being used to produce large, commercial-sized quantities of product," Sgt. Jeff Woodliffe said in a news release.
"This tells us that this was a much bigger, sophisticated operation.”
Officers seized:
- 2.6 kgs of cocaine;
- 28 grams of methamphetamine;
- 10 kgs of a cocaine buffing agent; and
- $11,000 in cash.
ALERT did not announce any charges or say where the homes they searched are located within Edmonton.
ALERT encourages anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truckAn Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
-
Ukrainian Club of Moncton hopeful over Ottawa's decision to extend help for fleeing UkrainiansThe Ukrainian Club of Moncton is reacting positively following the federal government’s decision to extend the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel on Wednesday.
-
Federal grant program to offer specialized services for military survivors of sexual assaultA federal government grant has been awarded to three organizations in the region to provide specialized services to individuals who have experienced sexualized violence on military bases.
-
Merritt man's disappearance 'involves criminality,' RCMP sayMounties in the B.C. Interior say the disappearance of a 24-year-old man late last month is "suspicious" and "involves criminality."
-
Former VPD officer speaks out after discovering his property was being used in rental scamWhen a former detective with the Vancouver Police Department discovered photos of his home were being used in a rental scam, he decided to start his own investigation.
-
-
A pest control company ranked Canada's worst cities for bed bugs. Here's how Vancouver did.Vancouver was one of Canada's worst cities in Canada for bed bugs last year, according to a pest control company's annual rankings.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in OttawaAir Force 1, carrying U.S. President Joe Biden, has touched down in Ottawa, kicking off a 27-hour visit in the national capital.
-
Markham puts up signs after dead geese test positive for avian fluOfficials in Markham have put up signs at several bodies of water where several dead geese had been located, warning residents to avoid the areas due to suspected avian influenza.