Cocaine, crack and fentanyl seized during search warrant: London police

Drugs and cash seized in a raid by London, Ont. police on Aug. 5, 2021. (Supplied)

London police seized a large quantity of drugs following a raid in the Old East Village Thursday morning.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 700-block of King Street and discovered the following:

  •  102 grams of cocaine worth $12,240
  •  49 grams of crack cocaine worth $5,880
  •  53 grams of fentanyl worth $13,250
  •  $585 in Canadian currency

Two people are facing trafficking charges.

12