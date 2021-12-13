Cocaine, fake police clothes, weapons seized in Grande Prairie drug-trafficking raid

Three people in Grande Prairie have been arrested in a drug-trafficking investigation by RCMP.

Together, Adam Thomas David Garlow, 35, Danielle Sheri Sutherland, 26, and Dustin Franklin Russell, 30, face 16 charges related to weapons and controlled substances.

Having opened the case in October, police obtained and executed two search warrants on Dec. 3. Officers found cocaine and cash in a vehicle, and clothing with police markings, firearms, drug paraphernalia and pills, and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition in a Grande Prairie home.

Garlow was scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Dec. 13. Sutherland and Russell were released and given a Jan. 5, 2022, court date.

All three are Grande Prairie residents.