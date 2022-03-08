Cocaine, fentanyl seized; 7 facing drug trafficking charges: Regina police

Seven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.

The Regina Police Service said its drug unit executed search warrants in the 1200 block of N Galloway Street, 4200 block of Castle Road, 1900 block of Reynolds Street and the 200 block of Smith Street, on March 4.

Officers seized approximately 420 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of fentanyl, $21,000 in currency, along with multiple cell phones, digital scales and other “evidence to support drug trafficking.”

As a result of the investigation, three men from Alberta and four men from Ontario have been jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Additionally, three of the men were also charged for failing to comply with a release order.

One man was remanded into custody, while the remaining accused are scheduled to make their first court appearance on April 20.