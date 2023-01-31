Cocaine, fentanyl seized and three charged in Espanola drug bust

Two suspected drug dealers from northern Ontario, including one who was already wanted by police on Manitoulin Island, are facing charges after police raided a home in Espanola last week and seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police street crime unit searched a home on Albert Street on Jan. 26 around 5:30 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Cell phones, tablets, digital scales and about $370 in cash were seized along with the narcotics, police said.

As a result, a 28-year-old man from Evansville on Manitoulin Island and a 30-year-old woman from Espanola are charged with drug trafficking.

The man was also wanted by OPP on an outstanding arrest warrant for previous drug trafficking charges along with having a prohibited device, obstructing a peace officer, personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice and public mischief.

He remains in custody following a virtual bail court hearing in Sudbury on Jan. 27 while the Espanola woman was released.

A third person, a 59-year-old woman from Espanola, was also arrested during the raid and is charged with failing to comply with an undertaking. She is scheduled to appear in court in Espanola on Feb. 13.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.