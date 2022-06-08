Cocaine, oxycontin seized during police search in Midland: OPP

A man from Tiny Township was arrested following a police search at a residence in Midland.

Officers from multiple OPP detachments, including the K9 unit, were involved in the investigation on Tuesday evening.

Police say they arrested several people at the home, and officers seized cocaine and oxycontin.

A 51-year-old Tiny resident is charged with cocaine possession.

He was released on an undertaking with a scheduled court date for next month.

Police say two other unidentified individuals were processed for offences involving other active cases.