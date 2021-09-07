Cocaine, sawed-off shotguns and cash seized from Medicine Hat home

Two men face drug and weapon charges following a two-week long investigation into drug trafficking in Medicine Hat.

Officers searched a home on Sept. 2 and seized several weapons and various drugs including:

A sawed-off 12-gauge Remington shotgun;

A sawed-off Winchester shotgun;

121 grams of cocaine;

36 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms);

Two grams of methamphetamine; and,

Two litres of liquid GHB.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $18,500. Police also seized $12,000 in cash.

Luc Reaume, 40, and Daryl Stefani, 36, were arrested in connection with the investigation. Their charges include:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and GHB;

Possession of methamphetamine and psilocybin;

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000; and,

Firearms offences.

Both of the accused were released from custody ahead of their scheduled appearance in Medicine Hat provincial court.