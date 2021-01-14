Two people from Winnipeg have been arrested following a cocaine trafficking investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service.

According to police, the investigation began in October 2020 and resulted in a search warrant being executed in the 100 block of Sage Creek Boulevard on January 12, 2021.

Two people were taken into custody, and police seized 20 ounces of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $40,000.

Police also seized $10,000 in Canadian money, cellphones, drug packaging materials, and personal identity documents.

Justin Joseph Paille, 31, has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

A 33-year-old woman is facing the same charges.

Paille was detained in custody, while the woman was released on an appearance notice.

None of the charges against either suspect have been tested in court.