Cochrane, Alta., man charged with impersonating bank clients, RCMP say

Authorities in southern Alberta have charged a Cochrane man with identity fraud after they say he impersonated clients at several banks.

Members of the RCMP financial crime team were alerted about the incidents earlier this month and were able to identify a suspect.

Gregory Mackenzie Calder, 41, was arrested and charged on July 8.

He faces 10 counts of identity fraud, six counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of fraud under $5,000.

Calder is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on July 13.