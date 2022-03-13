Cochrane artist supports Kidney Foundation by selling unique creations

March is "Kidney Health" month in Canada.

Officials with the Kidney Foundation say 1 in 10 Canadians have kidney disease and Vero Filion is one of them.

"It’s not something you think about when you’re in college so I had numerous tests and procedures." she said. "I recently had a major kidney surgery in Toronto. So it’s been one day at a time."

Over the years, she's received peer support from the Kidney Foundation of Canada and wanted to give back.by donating a portion of the proceeds from the sales from the kidney-inspired art she makes.

Vero owns a home decor business in Cochrane and she is doing her part by curating original kidney-inspired art, made by her and by others in the community, to sell and raise funds.

She calls it 'The Kidney Project'.

Her signature piece is a wooden kidney picture with flowers emerging from the organ.

"We really wanted to incorporate the florals in those pieces just to show resiliency and strength and courage." she said.

The Kidney Foundation is touched by Filion's gesture and thinks an endeavour such as this one will raise awareness about the disease get people talking and consider the symptoms. “High blood pressure, fatigue, urinary tract infections, mood swings.” are a few of the signs Filion listed.

Officials with the organization said not many people feel comfortable talking about their experiences with the disease.

"You have to go to treatment several times a week and having the impact on your diet, on your ability to travel; on your ability to participate maybe in some of the recreational activities you used to be able to participate in, feeling tired." Jennifer Heale of the Kidney Foundation of Canada said. "Those things are hard things to talk about and it’s really important though that people do because there are ways to manage and cope.”

A portion of each sale Filion makes will be given to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. It conducts research into the incurable disease, and also offers educational opportunities and advocacy work.

Filion, though, is willing to talk and through her art and works by others she hopes people will seek medical attention if they think they may have kidney disease.