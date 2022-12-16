Cochrane highway interchange construction slated to begin next spring: province
An overpass at the intersection of two major highways in Cochrane is a step closer to fruition according to the government of Alberta.
On Friday, the province announced it had issued a tender for the construction of the Highway 22 and Highway 1A interchange.
Once complete, the project will see north and southbound lanes of Highway 22 travel above Highway 1A as well as the CP Rail track.
The overpass will replace the traffic lights that often created lengthy traffic backups during busy travel times.
"This intersection has long been a source of frustration, not only for Cochrane residents, but also for commercial carriers and the thousands of people who use Highway 22 to travel to tourist destinations such as Kananaskis Country and the Rocky Mountains," said Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen in a statement. "This interchange will eliminate congestion and improve travel times."
According to the province, construction on the interchange is expected to take three years and is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.
On average, approximately 29,000 vehicles travel through the intersection each day.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heartKitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewalCalgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.
-
Foundation makes whopping $1.3M donation to Camosun to support women in tradesThe Gwyn Morgan and Patricia Trottier Foundation has donated nearly $1.3 million to Camosun College to help women pursue a career in the trades.
-
Rotary Place ice rink set to reopen ahead of scheduleAt least one rink at Rotary Place will reopen earlier than anticipated after the City expedited installation of a temporary rental refrigeration system.
-
Charge laid in October 2020 homicide: policeWinnipeg police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred more than two years ago.
-
How a local musician, 2 small businesses and ATB came together to raise moneyAn Edmonton musician has launched her sixth annual Giveback Campaign.