Cochrane highway interchange construction slated to begin next spring: province

An overpass at the intersection of two major highways in Cochrane is a step closer to fruition according to the government of Alberta.

On Friday, the province announced it had issued a tender for the construction of the Highway 22 and Highway 1A interchange.

Once complete, the project will see north and southbound lanes of Highway 22 travel above Highway 1A as well as the CP Rail track.

The overpass will replace the traffic lights that often created lengthy traffic backups during busy travel times.

"This intersection has long been a source of frustration, not only for Cochrane residents, but also for commercial carriers and the thousands of people who use Highway 22 to travel to tourist destinations such as Kananaskis Country and the Rocky Mountains," said Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen in a statement. "This interchange will eliminate congestion and improve travel times."

According to the province, construction on the interchange is expected to take three years and is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

On average, approximately 29,000 vehicles travel through the intersection each day.