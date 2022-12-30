Cochrane Humane Society squeezed by puppy pile

The Cochrane Humane Society is currently caring for 60 puppies ranging in age from two to roughly four months of age.

Earlier this month, they numbered about 100.

"This year is just - it's through the roof. We have litter after litter after litter coming into our care, and at the beginning of the month, we had about 100 puppies in care," said Janine Rossler, executive director of the Cochrane Humane Society.

Earlier this week, the shelter put out a call for used bed linens and towels to help keep the pups comfortable and clean, but with a steady stream of donations being dropped off since Thursday, they're no longer the most significant need.

Laundry detergent, bleach and other cleaning products are high on the wish list now, but even more than supplies, the dogs need homes.

"I mean the staff and volunteers are working around the clock really to care for these guys. What we need are people coming in and adopting puppies," Rossler says.

She says despite the chaos in many family homes, the holidays are a great time for adopting a new pet because people will be around to spend time with the new dog and help it get comfortable in its new home.

If someone isn't quite ready to commit to a dog for life, Cochrane Humane needs foster families to get them through the next few weeks.

"It's a great family volunteer opportunity as well, get kids engaged with how to take care of animals from a young age, and you get the joy of having this little one in your home for a few weeks as well," Rossler said.

For details about the animals and other pets at the Cochrane Humane Society, you can go to the website.