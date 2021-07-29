Cochrane implements fire ban

The town of Cochrane implemented a fire ban effective at 4 p.m. Thursday.

During a fire ban, no campfires, wood products or charcoal are allowed to be burned.

Residents can still use propane or gas stoves, barbeques or portable propane fire pits.

The ban is indicative of extreme fire danger. Weather conditions are hot and dry, with no rain recorded recently, creates the potential for any fire to spread quickly and dangerously.

Rocky View County also issued a fire ban Wednesday.

For more information, please visit Cochrane.ca/fireban or albertafire.ca