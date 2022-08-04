Cochrane looks to inspire future rocket scientists

The Stardust Festival is underway in Cochrane this week, special guests from NASA and Jeff Beso’s space exploration company, Blue Origin, are on hand to talk about careers available in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.

The event coincides with Canada's first (cutever) student rocket launch competition. The competition has more than 200 rocket science students competing.

"First time this has ever happened. It's also the first time Transport Canada has ever authorized an experimental amateur rocket launch in Canada," said Adam Trumpour of Launch Canada.

Space professionals from all around the world have been invited to talk to local youth about their jobs.

"There's literally people from Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Germany, the United States and other places, joining us here ... Canadian space agency, NASA, Virgin Galactic. We are so thrilled by what we are doing this week," said Jason Michaud of Stardust Technologies.

An executive from Blue Origin talked about how someone from a small community can end up leading a team of scientists tasked with getting people to outer space.

“They're not less talented because they live in Cochrane and environment. They're the same type of talents that they have in Toronto, it's just they need the opportunity and also they need to see that there are opportunities," said Artemis Westenberg, former Explore Mars CEO.

Westenberg is now an ambassador for space travel to Mars and will be leading a space research facility in Cochrane.

He said the festival wants to encourage small town youth to dream big.

"They might go out there with that little spark to inspire them and really give them this opportunity and if we have to go all-in and go crazy to make it happen, we will, because this is for our kids and the future," said Michaud.

Organizers hope the Stardust Festival will become an annual staple in Cochrane that will grow larger every year and attract youth from across the region.

Festivities continue this week with more rocket launches, talks with experts and workshops for families.

More information on the festival and its schedule can be found on their website.