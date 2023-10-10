Cochrane man charged after crystal meth seized in drug raid

A 37-year-old Cochrane man is accused of being a drug dealer after a raid on a Thirteenth Avenue home last month revealed $12,500 in narcotics.

Officers with the James Bay community street crime unit searched the home shortly after 10 a.m. Sept. 13, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

"During the investigation, police seized drugs suspected to be methamphetamine and crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $12,500," OPP said.

As a result, the accused is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 24.

The allegations have not been proven in court.