Cochrane man faces charges following string of vehicle break-ins

A Cochrane man faces multiple charges in relation to a number of property-related offences.

Sunday morning, at 3:18 a.m., Cochrane RCMP responded to a call about a man who was observed breaking into and stealing from vehicles in the Fireside community of Cochrane. Police say officers found a man who fit the description walking in the area, and video surveillance footage confirmed he was driving a stolen vehicle and stealing from other vehicles.

Gregory Deviat, 34, of Cochrane, has been charged with the following:

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a controlled substance; and

Failure to comply with release order.

Deviat remains in custody. He'll appear in court in Cochrane on April 18.

No other details are being released, as the case is now before the courts.