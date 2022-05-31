Cochrane motorcyclist dead in highway crash with school bus near Irricana
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A 62-year-old man died Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a school bus on Highway 567, southwest of Irricana.
The incident took place around 4 p.m. Calgary emergency crews and STARS responded to reports of motorcycle colliding with a school bus near Highway 567 and Range Road 270.
RCMP officials confirm the motorcycle and bus were both travelling westbound when the bus driver slowed to make a left hand turn. The trailing motorcyclist attempted to pass but struck the front end of the bus while navigating past.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. RCMP confirm he was a resident of Cochrane.
The driver and two passengers on board the bus at the time of the collision were not injured.
