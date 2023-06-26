Cochrane, Ont., OPP seize guns, cash and $90K in drugs

Recent arrests in Cochrane led to the discovery of crack, magic mushrooms and other illegal drugs with a street value of $90,000.

Two suspects, ages 20 and 31, were arrested following raids on the morning of June 22 at two residences in the community.

“A suspected amount of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine and psilocybin with an estimated street value of $90,000 was seized,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Also seized was two firearms and Canadian currency.”

As a result of the investigation, two people have been arrested and charged with numerous trafficking-related offences. The 20-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Both accused remain in custody. They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane at a later date.