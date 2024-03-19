Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat experiments with new tracking devices

The Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat is taking part in a new research study. In partnership with Polar Bears International and 3M, officials said less invasive tracking devices are attached to the Habitat’s three male bears.

“The unique thing about this attachment is that it's not a collar,” said Amy Baxendell, manager of the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat.

“They've been working great, but they are limited as you could only put them on female polar bears due to the shape of their head and neck. On males, they just slip right off and you don’t want to put them on younger bears just due to the fact that they are growing.”

The testing is done on the trackers, which will enable researchers to gather data from more polar bears.

“To understand how they are adapting their movements and how they're using their environment as a result of climate change … how they're adapting to this changing environment,” said Baxendell.

The Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat also encourages people to watch for news of upcoming celebrations to mark its 20th anniversary this year. It’s planning a gala event, the first to be held since 2018.