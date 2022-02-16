iHeartRadio

Cochrane RCMP arrest man accused of indecent act at local coffee shop

File Photo

Cochrane RCMP say one man is facing charges after he allegedly performed an indecent act at a local coffee shop.

Officers were initially called to the shop on First Street and Second Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.

They returned to the venue on Feb. 14 after the same man came back at around 4:30 p.m.

RCMP arrested the man. He is charged with three counts of committing an indecent act and three counts of mischief under $5,000.

RCMP haven't released the man's name, but say he is 48 years old.

He is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on March 8.

