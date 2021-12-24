Cochrane RCMP ask Fireside residents to remain in place as incident unfolds Friday night

Residents in the Cochrane neighbourhood of Fireside were being asked to shelter in place on Christmas Eve as RCMP responded to an "incident."

Police issued the warning around 6:20 p.m., which included "the area of Fireside Bend, from Fireside Drive to Fireside Parkway, and to the east on Fireside Blvd north to Fireside Gate."

"There is an increasing police presence surrounding a home in that residential block and police will remain in the area until further notice," it read.

RCMP also ask the public not to post photos and video on social media.

No other information was available.