Cochrane RCMP investigate grass fire near high school

Cochrane RCMP are looking for information about a grass fire that occurred near Bow Valley High School Wednesday.

The Cochrane Fire Department responded and although the fire threatened and damaged some private property, fire crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. No evacuations were necessary.

Cochrane RCMP are investigating the incident and looking to speak with anyone who has information about it. The fire took place on private property.

Police would like to remind residents that trespassing on private property is an offence under the Petty Trespass Act and carries with it a fine of $300 if convicted.

The Cochrane RCMP can be reached at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.