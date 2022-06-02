Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
Cochrane RCMP say at approximately 3:40 p.m. on June 2, two boys, aged eight and 11, were walking in the community when a suspicious male driving a white panel van approached them.
"The youths were able to run away and seek help from a parent," police said, adding that the man was seen driving along Carolina Crescent.
He is described as:
- Light-coloured skin;
- Orange/red hair with a beard; and
- 40 to 50 years old.
Earlier this week, RCMP notified the public about a similar incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was approached by a male driving a van.
Police ask anyone with information about this latest incident, including any video surveillance or doorbell camera footage taken along Carolina Crescent, to contact them by calling 403-851-8000.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
