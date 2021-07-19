Cochrane RCMP investigating shooting

Cochrane RCMP are investigating after a shooting that took place in Rocky View County early Monday morning.

At around 6:05 a.m., police were dispatched to a shooting that took place in Woodland Estates

Police arrived to discover a 21-year-old man who suffered a non life-threatening injury to his lower body.

Cochrane police worked with a police dog and emergency response team to clear the area.

The RCMP believes there is no threat to the public. Officers are investigating.

There was no information available about the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or your local police. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.