Cochrane RCMP search for possible armed individual

Police lifted a 'shelter in place' order for residents in a Cochrane, Alta. neighbourhood, but are continuing to investigate reports of an armed man in the community west of Calgary.

RCMP were called to Bow Ridge on Monday morning for reports of an armed man in the community and ordered residents to remain indoors.

Police said the suspect they were looking for is Greg Deviat and it's believed he may be armed.

Officials say he left his home on a scooter and was last seen wearing black T-shirt and grey pants.

A further investigation determined that Deviat was no longer in the area as of 10:20 a.m. and residents could leave their homes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Police say if anyone sees Deviat, they should not approach him and instead contact police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.