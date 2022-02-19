Cochrane RCMP search for suspect who they say became violent over COVID-19 rules

Police in Cochrane are looking for the public's help to identify a man who punched an employee at a local restaurant after they say he refused to abide by current public health rules.

Officials say a man walked into the Mr. Mikes Steakhouse on Quarry Street in Cochrane at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 12.

A staff member told him he could only enter if he wore a face mask and police say the suspect then assaulted the worker.

"He punched the employee in the face," police said in a release. "The male victim suffered minor injuries."

RCMP are now searching for the suspect, who left the scene in a black truck with flames painted down the sides. It headed eastbound on Griffin Road away from the restaurant.

The suspect is described as:

Light skinned;

35 to 40 years old;

Short brown hair with a mustache; and

Approximately 90.7 kilograms (200 pounds).

Police say he was wearing a North Face hoodie, baseball cap and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

If you have any information in relation to this assault, please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. If you have information about this assault and you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.