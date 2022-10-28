Cochrane RCMP seek car prowling suspect
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
RCMP are asking for help from the public with identifying the suspect in a number of car prowlings in Cochrane's Sunset Ridge early Thursday morning.
According to RCMP, tools and other valuable items were stolen from parked vehicles on Sunrise View and Sundown Way at around 3 a.m.
Surveillance video gathered from the neighbourhood showed a man checking vehicle doors.
The suspect is described as having a medium complexion, medium build and short, dark-coloured hair.
At the time of the car prowlings, the suspect was wearing a shiny, black puffy jacket.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance still is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
-
Group to hold performances at College BorealThe Sudbury Performance Group will soon be using the 400-seat performance centre at College Boreal for various acts, including comedy, musical and theatre.
-
Severance packages for outgoing mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $660,000Ottawa taxpayers will pay out more than $660,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the 10 councillors leaving city hall this fall.
-
Rocks thrown through Victoria window in apparent 'random attack,' police sayVictoria police say a woman was struck in the face by a rock thrown through her window by a stranger in the city Tuesday night.
-
'STEM Olympics' at Science Village Timmins tests students on the spotAll this week, Science Timmins has been hosting 'STEM Olympics,' an opportunity for students to challenge themselves with science, technology, engineering and mathematics problems.
-
Possible abduction in Innisfail, Alta., has police looking to the public for helpConcerned citizens called police shortly after 4 p.m., saying they had witnessed a woman screaming and trying to get out of the passenger side of a car at the intersection of 49 Street and 50 Avenue.
-
Nearly half of British Columbians believe in ghosts and the supernatural, survey suggestsDo you believe in ghosts? It turns out about half of the province does, according to a recent BC Hydro survey.
-
Maritime athletes help undefeated Canada reach quarterfinals at Rugby World CupUndefeated Canada are flying high as they get set to go head-to-head against their North American rivals for the second time in a week at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
-
Sudbury students carve hundreds of pumpkins in annual traditionStudents at Sudbury’s Algonquin Road Public School had a ‘gourd’ time carving pumpkins Friday leading up to the annual Spooktacular event.
-
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years agoFriday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.