Cochrane RCMP seek car prowling suspect

RCMP are asking for help from the public with identifying the suspect in a number of car prowlings in Cochrane's Sunset Ridge early Thursday morning.

According to RCMP, tools and other valuable items were stolen from parked vehicles on Sunrise View and Sundown Way at around 3 a.m.

Surveillance video gathered from the neighbourhood showed a man checking vehicle doors.

The suspect is described as having a medium complexion, medium build and short, dark-coloured hair.

At the time of the car prowlings, the suspect was wearing a shiny, black puffy jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance still is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.