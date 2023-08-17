Cochrane RCMP seek suspect in Sunset shooting

The RCMP in Cochrane, Alta., has lifted a shelter-in-place order for the Sunset neighbourhood, but are looking for a suspect in a related shooting.

Mounties issued the order around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, asking residents of the Cochrane neighbourhood to remain indoors while a then-ongoing incident was dealt with.

Residents were also asked to refrain from posting details or images of officers' movements on social media.

On Friday morning, the RCMP said it received a report of a shooting at a home in the community at 6:45 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Jeep Wrangler, which was later found abandoned on Highway 22 near Ridge View Place.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

The RCMP is still investigating the incident and requests that anyone with dash-cam or other video footage of the shooting or the Jeep Wrangler contact police.

No one was injured in the shooting.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377 (TIPS), online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.