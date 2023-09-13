Cochrane RCMP turn to public to find missing woman

Mounties out of Cochrane, Alta., need your help in their search for a missing woman.

Shannelle Jimmy, 27, hasn't been seen since early in the morning on Aug. 30, on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation Reservation, RCMP say.

She is described as 5'5" and 165 lbs with a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt under a grey zip-up hooded sweater.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP in Cochrane at 403-851-8000.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.