Cochrane resident charged with drug trafficking after police raid

Ontario Provincial Police say a Cochrane resident has been charged with drug trafficking following a raid last week.

Several provincial police units, including officers from the James Bay detachment, street crimes unit and organized crime enforcement bureau, searched a home in the northern Ontario community of Cochrane on the morning of March 24.

During the raid, officers seized illegal drugs suspected to be methamphetamine tablets, cocaine, mushrooms, and oxycodone. They also seized cash and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, a 50-year-old man was arrested and is now facing five charges related to drug trafficking, possession and having property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11 in Cochrane.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.