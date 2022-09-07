Cochrane senior wins $75K lotto prize

Moses Hookimaw of Cochrane is $75,000 richer after winning the top prize with Instant Emoji.

Hookimaw, an 87-year-old retiree, said this is his first time winning the lottery.

"I mostly play Instant games," he said in a news release Wednesday from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

He realized he won big after checking his ticket at the store.

"The employees were extremely happy. They were bouncing around," he said.

Hookimaw shared the news about his win with his great nephew.

"He was very excited for me," he said.

"I’m excited, but I’m a very quiet guy … I will put this in savings.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Heavener's Variety Dollar and Novelty on Fifth Street in Cochrane.