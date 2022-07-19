Cochrane teen's disappearance enters sixth day, RCMP seek tips
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Cochrane RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Devon Clark.
Devon was last seen on the night of July 14 on Sundown Way in the northern tip of Cochrane.
Police have been unable to locate him and are concerned for his wellbeing.
The teen is described as:
- 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall;
- Weighing 77 kilograms (170 lbs); and,
- Having blond hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, burgundy t-shirt and ripped jeans.
If you have seen Clark, the RCMP wants you to contact them at 403-851-8000, the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234, your local police, Crime Stoppers, or through the P3 Tips app or www.P3Tips.com.
-
RCMP warns of escaped bison on Highway 10 following collisionDrivers travelling on Highway 10 between Yorkton and Melville will want to keep a closer eye out for wildlife.
-
Simcoe County opioid crisis trending in wrong direction: SMDHUThe local health unit says the opioid crisis trend in Simcoe County is headed in the wrong direction.
-
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North BattlefordFinance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.
-
Two Windsor-Essex beaches closed due to high bacterial countsTwo Windsor-Essex beaches are closed and swimming is not recommended at another due to high bacterial counts.
-
Be careful around the river, Saskatoon Fire Department saysSaskatoon Fire Department is urging the public to be careful around the South Saskatchewan River after helping three people in two separate incidents over the weekend.
-
$760K in fentanyl seized after armed robbery: policeTwo people are facing charges after a robbery investigation that led to the seizure of a handgun and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fentanyl.
-
Fourth doctor to leave Charlottetown, P.E.I. in one monthAnother family doctor has hung up their stethoscope on Prince Edward Island. Doctor shortages continue to plague the region, and it may get worse before it gets better.
-
Calgary family claims Sunwing delays, poor communication made them miss Cuban vacationMembers of the Palma family thought they would be sipping margaritas on a beach in Veradero, Cuba this week, but allege they had trouble boarding their Sunwing flight due to delays and poor communication.
-
New Kingston mobile clinic targets most vulnerable residentsA new roving mobile clinic in Kingston is aimed at helping care for the city's most vulnerable residents.