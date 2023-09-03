Cocktails and Caribbean food on offer in Old Strathcona Sunday
A tropical festival brought the flavours and sounds of the Caribbean to Old Strathcona this weekend at the third annual Cocktails and Jerk Festival.
The three-day event featured food, cocktails, music and dance at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park on 83 Avenue and 104 Street.
The festival is a collaboration between the Edmonton Community Foundation and the Old Strathcona Business Association.
Some notable acts were scheduled to take the stage, including Grammy winner Jemere Morgan and Juno Award winner Kairo McLean (who, at 14 years old, is the youngest person to take home the award).
More than a dozen vendors were also out, offering Caribbean food and locally-made goods.
Despite the boozy name, the festival is family-friendly.
It will run until Sunday at 8 p.m., with a rooftop after party running until 1:30 a.m. at the Pendennis Building at 9660 Jasper Avenue.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.
-
Smoky skies linger over Calgary for Labour DayCalgarians could see, smell and taste the smoke as it sat thick in the air Monday morning in the city.
-
'This is a small first step': London opposition MPPs react to Housing Minister Steve Clark’s resignationLondon’s three opposition MPPs are reacting to the resignation of Ontario Housing Minster Steve Clark.