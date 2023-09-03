Cocktails and Caribbean food on offer in Old Strathcona Sunday

A tropical festival brought the flavours and sounds of the Caribbean to Old Strathcona this weekend at the third annual Cocktails and Jerk Festival.

The three-day event featured food, cocktails, music and dance at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park on 83 Avenue and 104 Street.

The festival is a collaboration between the Edmonton Community Foundation and the Old Strathcona Business Association.

Some notable acts were scheduled to take the stage, including Grammy winner Jemere Morgan and Juno Award winner Kairo McLean (who, at 14 years old, is the youngest person to take home the award).

More than a dozen vendors were also out, offering Caribbean food and locally-made goods.

Despite the boozy name, the festival is family-friendly.

It will run until Sunday at 8 p.m., with a rooftop after party running until 1:30 a.m. at the Pendennis Building at 9660 Jasper Avenue.

More information on the festival can be found here.