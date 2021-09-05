Cocktails and Jerk Festival helps bring the tropics to downtown Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Edmontonians got a taste of the tropics at the Cocktails and Jerk Festival on Sunday.
The event, taking place downtown at the Roots 107 pop-up park at 101 Avenue and 106 Street, featured live music, dance, Caribbean street food, and specialty cocktails.
Dewayne Taylor, an event organizer, said he wanted to create a festival for those who have been wanting to visit the Caribbean but had to put those plans off due to the pandemic.
“If we can’t go on vacation, why not bring the vacation to the people here,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t able to get the sand and the sea but I got a few of the elements.”
The free festival is family and pet-friendly. Festivities continue until 9 p.m. Monday.
-
-
Traffic restrictions in place as Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle crash on part of Boychuk DriveTraffic restrictions are in place on Boychuk Drive between Briarwood Road and 8th Street East as Saskatoon police investigate a three-vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
-
Hamilton man busted doing twice the speed limit in HuntsvilleOPP in Huntsville have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving on Sunday, after going 85 km/h over the speed limit.
-
Sask. RCMP issue emergency alert after 'shooting incident' on James Smith Cree NationThe RCMP issued an emergency alert Sunday evening following what was described as a "shooting incident" on James Smith Cree Nation, north of Melfort.
-
Edmonton Elks return from COVID-19 hiatus to face Stampeders in Labour Day ClassicThe Calgary Stampeders will have history on their side Monday when they host the Edmonton Elks.
-
One person in hospital after crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a crash in Barrie on Sunday evening.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care home; 5 infected so farHealth officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long-term care facility after three residents and two staff members there tested positive for the disease.
-
Demski catches TD in return from injury, Bombers top Riders 23-8 in West clashThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-8 on Sunday.
-
B.C. government facing backlash over decision to euthanize up to 35 Stanley Park coyotesThe B.C. government is facing backlash over its decision to trap and euthanize dozens of coyotes at Stanley Park.