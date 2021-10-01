'Coco' the dog stolen from outside Heron Road business, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen dog in Ottawa's south end.

Police say 'Coco' was stolen while leashed outside a commercial business on Heron Road, near Walkley Road.

Coco is a medium-large mixed Border Collie/Golden Retriever, with black and white patches on her chest and three white paws.

Police say the suspect is a white woman, 30 to 40 years-old, and was driving a grey Pontiac van with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

Suspect is a white woman, 30-40 yrs driving a grey Pontiac van with tinted windows with a hitch or bike rack on the back. Coco has a chip, but no GPS. Call @crimestoppers or 613-236-1222, ext. 3566 with info. 2/2