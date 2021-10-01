'Coco' the dog stolen from outside Heron Road business, Ottawa police say
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen dog in Ottawa's south end.
Police say 'Coco' was stolen while leashed outside a commercial business on Heron Road, near Walkley Road.
Coco is a medium-large mixed Border Collie/Golden Retriever, with black and white patches on her chest and three white paws.
Police say the suspect is a white woman, 30 to 40 years-old, and was driving a grey Pontiac van with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.
Suspect is a white woman, 30-40 yrs driving a grey Pontiac van with tinted windows with a hitch or bike rack on the back. Coco has a chip, but no GPS. Call @crimestoppers or 613-236-1222, ext. 3566 with info. 2/2— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 1, 2021
-
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation eventsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Vale mine rescuers reflect on Totten Mine challengesIt took a long time, but mine rescue staff in Sudbury successfully got 39 people out of Vale's Totten Mine this week, in a rescue that attracted international attention.
-
Police investigate Friday hit-and-run in southwest CalgaryCalgary Police seek public assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that took place early Friday morning.
-
Border communities call for a regional approach to COVID-19 regulationsWith constant changes being made to COVID-19 regulations across the Maritimes, local officials in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are hoping their provincial governments will apply the same restrictions.
-
Cowessess First Nation marks first National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThursday was a collective day of learning and listening to Canada’s Indigenous people, as the country marked its first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
U of A research supports reports of Merck pill efficacyAn Edmonton-tested antiviral pill that is said to cut COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in half is now being reviewed by Health Canada.
-
Sask. liquor stores require vaccine proofMany Saskatchewan liqour store customers were unaware they needed to bring proof of vaccination to buy alcohol for the weekend on Friday.
-
Pandemic has more London families dealing with food security issuesSince the outbreak of COVID-19 more and more people are seeking help to feed themselves and their families.
-
Nova Scotians getting ready to show immunization records starting MondayOn Monday, Nova Scotia will dive into new waters as proof of vaccine becomes mandatory to eat at a restaurant, go to the movies or the gym.