Codiac RCMP investigate shooting outside Moncton pub

A man is in hospital and police are investigating after a shooting outside the Miss Cue Pub on Mountain Road in Moncton on Wednesday night.

Police say an emergency call came in to Codiac RCMP around 8:45 p.m. prompting police and Ambulance New Brunswick to quickly respond to the scene.

According to Sgt. Mathieu Roy with Codiac RCMP, the victim is a 28-year-old Moncton man who suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition.

In a Tweet, New Brunswick RCMP said the incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no risk to public safety.

The area was cordoned off by police for several hours on Wednesday night, but investigators have since released the scene.

Police say they are looking for information on a small dark vehicle that was in the area at the time. Anyone who was in the area or has information is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.