Cody Coverchuk crowned Canadian professional bull riding champ at finals in Edmonton

Despite a lacklustre start, Cody Coverchuk took the national title for professional bull riding in Canada Saturday evening.

The Meadow Lake, Sask., native won the championship 2021 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada finals at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The world’s best bull riders competed at Rogers Place for the 2021 championship and $50,000 prize. The event featured four rounds of bull riding, with the first two taking place on Friday and the final rounds on Saturday.

Coverchuk rebounded from a 0-for-2 showing on the first day of action and delivered under pressure, scoring 89.5 points to surge to the third spot on the event leaderboard.

Dakota Buttar, from Kindersley, Sask., was ahead of Coverchuck in the standings for the weekend but could not finish the competition due to a groin injury. Buttar held on to second place in the national standings.

He is now the third multi-time PBR Canada champion in league history, joining Ponoka, Alta., native Zane Lambert and Aaron Roy from Yellow Grass, Sask.

Daylon Swearingen, from Piffard, N.Y., topped the event leaderboards after a flawless 4-for-4 performance. The 2019 PBR Canada champion bested Home Grown (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.) by matching the bull jump-for-jump, netting an 86.5-point haul.

Swearingen then scored the top-marked ride on Canadian soil of the entire season after garnering 91.5 points as he challenged Happy Camper. The New York native gathered 151 national points total to grab ninth place overall in the national standings.

The rest of the top five in the event standings included Todd Chotowetz, from Major, Sask., Coverchuk, Lambert, and a two-way tie for fifth with Edson, Alta., resident Michael Ostashek and Tim Lipsett, from Lumsden, Sask.

Happy Camper, from Two Bit Bucking Bulls, won the country’s PBR Bull of the Year award for the second year in a row — the first bovine athlete to do so in Canadian history.

Happy Camper edged out Eno Bucking Bulls’ runner-up Gaume Farms Stickin “n” Moving by a mere 0.125 points.