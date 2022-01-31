Cody Fajardo, Riders restructure contract for 2022 season
Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to a restructured contract for the starting quarterback for the 2022 season, the team announced on Monday.
Details surrounding the restructuring were not announced.
Fajardo joined the club in 2019 as a free agent before signing a two year deal in October 2019 and extended that deal through the 2022 season last year.
Fajardo lead the Riders to a 9-5 record in 2021 and a third straight season with a home playoff game, icluding the Riders first playoff win inside the new Mosiac Stadium in the Western Semi-Final.
Roughriders vice president of football operations Jeremy O’Day will be speaking to the media ahead of free agency on Wednesday at noon.
"Cody has always been the definition of a team player, and this is just another example of that.”
We have agreed to a restructured contract with QB @CodyFajardo17 for the 2022 season.
�� | https://t.co/dimpoaR9sE pic.twitter.com/T3SWBuDmTx
-
