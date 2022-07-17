Cody Ridsdale, chuckwagon driver, struck by vehicle outside Calgary bar

A chuckwagon driver was among the group of people who were struck by what police are calling an impaired driver outside a Calgary bar.

Cody Ridsdale's wife Katrina posted about the incident on Saturday, saying her husband was walking along the sidewalk near Ranchman's early that morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Five other people were also involved.

She says he suffered a number of serious injuries as a result.

"He has three broken spinous process in T5-7 and the ribs went with them. He is lucky to be alive. Also lucky are the other five friends of ours who were also struck," she wrote on Facebook.

The Calgary Stampede confirmed to CTV News they knew about the incident and that Ridsdale was involved.

"Cody was a pedestrian hit by an alleged drunk driver," said Kristen Anderson, the manager of communications and media relations with the Calgary Stampede.

"Cody is out of the hospital but will not be driving again tonight."

SUPPORT FROM CHUCKWAGON COMMUNITY

In her post, Katrina also thanked the rest of the competitors who offered their help as soon as they heard about the incident.

"Our barn was full of help this morning, I know our boys are getting the best care, our barn crew was fed and watered as well," she said.

"We are so blessed to be a part of this wagon community."

Officials say Chanse Vigen will drive Ridsdale's wagon on Sunday and Katrina said Cody will need a while to recuperate.

"It will be awhile before Cody is back in the wagon box," she said.

"We love you all and I can't thank you enough. I'm just so grateful to you all and for another trip around the sun with my best friend."

Calgary police arrested the driver of the vehicle at the scene and charges against him are pending.